ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Earina L. Blanton

By REFLECTOR
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarina L. Blanton, 91, of Shiloh, Ohio, died on Sunday morning, April 3, 2022, at Kingston of Ashland. She was born on January 20, 1931, in Caryville, Tennessee, to the late Benjamin and Judy Phillips. An avid gardener, Earina also enjoyed canning and...

norwalkreflector.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norwalk Reflector

Ruth A. Underwood

Ruth A. Underwood, 96, of North Fairfield, died on Monday, April 4, 2022, at The Willows of Willard. She was born on Feb. 3, 1926, in Plymouth, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Laura (Meyer) Phillips. Ruth was a 1944 graduate of North Fairfield High School. She married...
NORTH FAIRFIELD, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Elmer Earl Harris

Elmer Earl Harris, of Norwalk, died in Castle Rock, Colorado, on April 2, 2022. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. this Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Norwalk, veteran’s area.
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

James Henry Volk

James Henry Volk, 95, died on Saturday, April 2, 2022. A memorial service will be held on a date to be announced at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.
RITTMAN, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Basil Virland Gillespie

Basil Virland Gillespie, 81, went home to be with The Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022. He passed peacefully, with family by his side. Basil was born on June 17, 1941, to Emma and Cecil Gillespie at their home in Meadow Bluff, West Virginia. He spent most of his life residing in Wakeman, where he worked as a Committeeman at the Lorain Ford Plant. Together, he and his loving late wife Drema raised three beautiful, kind, compassionate daughters until God called Drema home.
WAKEMAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee#Bethel Baptist Church#Mcdonald#Dakotah#Dixon Jayden Jaxson#Eastman Funeral Home
Norwalk Reflector

Jay Edward Thurston

Jay Edward Thurston, 70, of Norwalk, passed away late Friday evening, April 1, 2022, at Fisher-Titus Medical Center in Norwalk. Jay was born on March 3, 1952, in Norwalk, to the late Ruth (Johnson) and J.E. Thurston. Jay graduated from Monroeville High School and E.H.O.V.E in 1971 with a degree...
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

100th birthday

NORWALK — Family get-togethers have not gone well for Norwalk's most recent centenarian. Leonard Schaffer reached 100 years old on Sunday. He has been a fixture for 73 of those years on Homewood Avenue. He came close to celebrating No. 100 at that address but fate intervened on Christmas morning.
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Ah, the power of advertisement back in the summer of 1929.

Ah, the power of advertisement back in the summer of 1929. The Reflector-Herald has merged with the traveling Sparks Circus in sponsoring a “True Romance Club,” with couples married for 40 years qualifying for entry. The so-called jazz-mad age of modern youth, an amazingly large amount of courtships,...
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Eunice Laverne (Casanova) Ries

SANDUSKY — Eunice L. (Casanova) Ries, 89, residing in Sandusky, passed away Thursday evening, April 7, 2022, at her home. Eunice was born on July 10, 1932, in Bellevue, Ohio, to the late Aloyisius and Amelia (Raufheisen) Casanova. Eunice retired from Plum Brook Country Club in 1987 after 25...
SANDUSKY, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Kenneth 'Kenny' Shutt

FORT MOJAVE, Arizona – Kenneth “Kenny” Shutt 77, of Fort Mohave, Arizona, previously of Norwalk, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by all three of his sons on Thursday March 17th, 2022. He was born on March 11th, 1945, to the late Donald and Helen Shutt in Auburn, Indiana where he graduated from Auburn High School and went on to serve in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Kenny worked for the railroad in the early 1970s and also worked at Ferrellgas Company in Norwalk for 25 plus years. In his retirement he loved to work as a driver for many companies such as Seagate Office supplies, Huron County Veteran Services as well as local car dealerships. In his last couple of years, he did drive across the country from Ohio to Arizona. In his free time his favorite thing was spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play sports.
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Laura I. (Morrow) Norwood

Laura I. (Morrow) Norwood passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 10, 2022, at her home in Randleman, North Carolina. Laura was born April 3, 1960, to Aaron E. and Ruth M. (Burdue) Morrow of Milan, Ohio. Laura enjoyed riding bikes with her boyfriend Tony Barstow, taking trips and just having fun....
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Goscik to lead St. Paul High School

NORWALK — Mike Gocsik has been selected as the new principal at St. Paul High School. Gocsik, who lives in Vermilion, has been a part of the Norwalk Catholic School system for a number of years, serving in various capacities. Goscik will replace Dr. Randy Rair. Rair, who has...
NORWALK, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy