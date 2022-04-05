Jazz pianist Sam Baum releases album

ΛΛLIYΛH, Aaliyah‘s third studio album, is set to release in the form of a vinyl record for the first time ever via Vinyl Me, Please (VMP). “It’s long been a dream for VMP to bring this remarkable record to our members,” said Amileah Sutliff, VMP’s head of editorial, in a press release. “Aaliyah is a true masterpiece from an artist who was unimaginably influential in her too-short time on earth, so it means the world to us to be able to honor her legacy and finally present a definitive vinyl reissue, created with the level of care this record deserves.”
Comments / 0