Virginia Beach, VA

Man, woman found shot to death inside Virginia Beach home

13News Now
13News Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A double homicide investigation is underway after two people were found killed inside a Virginia Beach home. The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers were called to the 100 block of...

