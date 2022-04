Springtime means Easter holiday brunches are on the horizon, and two years after the pandemic began, they’re back in a big way. Many restaurants are serving Easter specialties, some with the return of over-the-top brunch buffets. There are still curbside pick-up options for those who’ve grown accustomed to the family meals to-go. This list of Fort Worth-area restaurants will grow as Easter Sunday approaches.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO