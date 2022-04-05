Man wanted for two armed robberies in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police identified a man wanted in connection to two armed robberies in the city.
According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, Edrick Adams is wanted in connection to an armed robbery at the Waffle House on Beasley Road and the Family Dollar Store on Terry Road.Warren County man arrested after woman found dead inside home
On Sunday, February 20, three men robbed the Waffle House. On Wednesday, March 30, a man wearing a black jacket, a face mask and stonewashed jeans robbed the Family Dollar Store.
Hearn said detectives were able to identify Adams as the suspect in the surveillance video from one of the businesses. Police said they are working to identify the other two suspects in the Waffle House robbery.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
