Cobb included in flash flood warning into Tuesday evening

Effective: 2022-03-22 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson; Walker The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Jefferson County in central Alabama East Central Walker County in central Alabama * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 933 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Rainfall amounts of 2 to locally 3 inches have already fallen across portions of the warned area. Additional heavy rainfall this evening will produce flash flooding, especially in metro Birmingham. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Bessemer, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Trussville, Hueytown, Gardendale, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Fairfield, Fultondale, Sumiton, Dora, Center Point, Pleasant Grove, Clay and Pinson. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
