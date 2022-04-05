Cobb included in flash flood warning into Tuesday evening

Effective: 2022-03-22 02:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; Webster The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana West Central Claiborne Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 212 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Shreveport, Bossier City, Springhill, Vivian, Greenwood, Blanchard, Benton, Cullen, Plain Dealing, Cotton Valley, Oil City, Sarepta, Mooringsport, Hosston, Belcher, Shongaloo, Gilliam, Evergreen, Alden Bridge and Linton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 18 DAYS AGO