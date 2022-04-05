ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Cobb included in flash flood warning into Tuesday evening

By Wendy Parker
eastcobbnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flash flood warning has been issued for Cobb County and much of metro Atlanta as heavy thunderstorms rolled into Georgia Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued the warning at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, and it continues until 8:45 p.m. for Cobb, Cherokee, Fulton, Douglas, Clayton and DeKalb...

eastcobbnews.com

