Watch: Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Are Married!. Patrick Mahomes wed his longtime love Brittany Matthews on Saturday, March 12. The bride and groom, parents to 12-month-old daughter Sterling, tied the knot in Maui in Hawaii in front of friends and family. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his new wife posted several photos from the wedding on Instagram, writing, "Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes."

HAWAII STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO