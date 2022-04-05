ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New League of Legends Patch Focuses on "Shaking Up" Popular Picks

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next League of Legends update is scheduled to arrive on April 13th, and with it will come a shakeup of the game's meta just before the Mid-Season Invitational. That's at least the plan according to Riot Games with a patch preview offered to players this week ahead of the finalized...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot Games#Video Game#Phlox#Msi
