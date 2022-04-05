‘Star Trek: Picard’ to Conclude With ‘Next Generation’ Reunion Season

Star Trek has never shied away from making political statements or underscoring the fundamental and fatal flaws in humanity and Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is driving that point home in its fourth episode, “Watcher.” While Rios (Santiago Cabrera) is dealing with the cruel and inhumane treatment at an Immigration Detention Center, Picard (Patrick Stewart) is given a crash course about why Guinan (Ito Aghayere) is unwilling to give humanity circa 2024 another chance. The series doesn’t shy away from portraying Customs and Border Protection agents as malicious and vindictive or commenting about how the 21st century traded hoods for business suits. The last two episodes have highlighted homelessness, climate change, and political turmoil that paint both a bleak picture of our own present and the lead-up to what we know will happen in Picard’s future if they aren’t able to stop Q (John de Lancie).

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO