Florence, AZ

5 running for 3 Florence Town Council seats

Florence Independent
Florence Independent
 4 days ago

Five candidates are running for reelection or election to the Florence Town Council. Three council seats are up for grabs.

Florence Town Council Vice-Mayor Michelle Cordes is running for reelection, as is council member Judy Hughes.

Current council member John Anderson announced last month that he would not be running for re-election.

The remaining three candidates are Nicole Buccellato, Jose “Mo” Maldonado and Cassandra Scherm.

The town of Florence holds council elections in the fall of even-numbered years. Other elections may be called on in an as-needed basis.

  • Primary Election is held on the first Tuesday in August
  • General Election is held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November

The Town Council is a seven-member non-partisan body elected to serve at large, representing all citizens. The mayor and council serve four-year terms and there are no term limits.

Residents can register to vote ServiceArizona .

A local news source dedicated to covering the people and places of historic Florence, Arizona, as well as coverage of growth in northern Pinal County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/florence-independent/

