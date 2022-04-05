ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Below Deck Down Under’ Exclusive Clip: Tensions Flare After A Near Collision Puts Jamie In The Hot Seat

By Karen Kemmerle
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41t4RZ_0f0Cuubv00

Only two more sleeps until the next episode of Peacock’s Below Deck Down Under, but lucky for you, we’ve got an exclusive clip to get you ready for more high-seas drama. In Episode 6, entitled “The Tipping Point,” our yachties continue to do their best to serve a high-strung group of charter guests with wild demands and specific tastes. While Chief Stew Aesha, Second Stew Tumi, Third Stew Magda, and Chef Ryan hold it down in the interior, Bosun Jamie works with his deck crew of Benny, Culver and Brittini to ensure the guests the best water activities possible. The deck team has a lot to prove to Captain Jason, given their lackluster performance in the last charter.

In the clip, we see a heart-stopping near collision between the tender and the dinghy which could have had cataclysmic consequences if not for Jamie’s quick thinking. During the second day of the charter off the coast of Stonehaven, Australia, Benny is manning the dinghy by himself as Jamie and Culver are driving the tender back to the yacht. As Captain Jason and Brittini wait for them to return on the stern, it’s clear that Benny is not paying attention as he whoops into the wind and barrels towards the yacht. Benny doesn’t see Jamie and Culver arrive at the same time, but thankfully, Jamie is able to stop the tender before it crashes into Benny’s vessel.

“That’s why you’ve got to get in early and not stuff around out there,” Captain Jason scolds Benny as he ties up the tender. “Ben, you need to pay attention to what you’re doing at all times,” Jamie adds as he climbs off the boat. “If it wasn’t for me acting as quick as I did, someone could have got injured,” Jamie vents in his confessional interview. And he’s not exaggerating. In addition to the deck team, we can clearly see several members of the production crew were on board the tender as well in a quick wide shot. Had it not been for Jamie’s actions, there could have been wide-reaching consequences to Benny’s carelessness.

At the end of the clip, it’s clear to Captain Jason that while Jamie is a capable Bosun, he needs to work on his leadership skills and accommodate his management style to each individual deck crew member. Can Jamie rise to the challenge? We’ll have to wait and see. Check out the full clip, above, for more.

Stream Below Deck Down Under on Peacock

Comments / 2

Related
WUSA

'Below Deck Down Under': Aesha Scott on the Challenge of Following in Hannah Ferrier's Footsteps as Chief Stew

Below Deck is going to Oz -- but not the "Over the Rainbow" one, the Australian one!. Below Deck Down Under, a new spinoff of the Bravo hit, brings along a familiar face, franchise fan-favorite -- and native of the Southern Hemisphere -- Aesha Scott. Last seen on Below Deck Mediterranean as a back-up stewardess in season 5, the New Zealand native is rocking an extra couple of stripes this go-around as Down Under's inaugural chief stew.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Meet the new crew setting sail on Below Deck Down Under

The TV gods have answered our prayers and have decided to launch a brand new series of Below Deck, but this time we are headed across the globe to Australia for Below Deck Down Under. Bravo have promised us more crazy guests, more drama and much more fun with the new season starting on March 18 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
MLive.com

How to Watch “Below Deck Down Under” reality series premiere

Below Deck Down Under premieres today on Peacock. Join the M/Y Thalassa for an explosive charter season around the picturesque Whitsunday Islands. This sun-soaked reality series follows the crew of a lavish yacht as they service a slew of wealthy, high maintenance customers. Throughout their charter season, these hardworking young yachties find ways to date, party, and enjoy the Great Barrier Reef—all while putting out copious workplace fires. The tips are big and their quarters are cramped; anything can go wrong at sea. Watch the premiere of Below Deck Down Under today on Peacock.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Distractify

Follow the 'Below Deck Down Under' Season 1 Cast on Instagram

The third spin-off in the Below Deck franchise has officially launched on Peacock and, for the first time ever, the luxury boat is based in Australia. Below Deck Down Under follows the nine crew members on board M/Y Thalassa as they cater to guests while cruising around the Whitsunday Islands and the Great Barrier Reef area in northeastern Australia.
ENTERTAINMENT
CinemaBlend

After 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Breakup Drama With Mike, Photos Surface Of Ximena And Her New Man (And A Ring?!)

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ episode “Cold and Calculated.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ story of the season may very well turn out to belong to Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. Fans started out empathizing with the seemingly naive Mike for being taken advantage of, but after seeing the relationship unfold onscreen while some unsavory memes unfolded on social media, fans started to side with Ximena. Now, as fans watched the latest drama in Mike and Ximena’s epic breakup that further proved they shouldn’t be together, new photos revealed Ximena’s not only still with her new man, but she's now got a ring to go along with the relationship.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down Under#Below Deck#Flare#In The Hot Seat#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cars
digitalspy.com

Channel 4 responds to claims Married at First Sight cast dropped out

Channel 4 has responded to claims that multiple cast members from the upcoming second series of Married at First Sight UK dropped out of the show. The Sun reported that a number of singletons had apparently changed their minds before making it down the aisle, leaving producers with a headache.
TV SERIES
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Memphis Pregnant and Expecting Baby No. 1 With Hamza? Inside Rumors

Baby on the way? 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Memphis Smith sparked rumors that she is expecting baby No. 1 with husband Hamza Mokni — but is Memphis pregnant?. Podcaster Sarah Fraser took to TikTok on Monday, March 21, to share her thoughts on the about rumors claiming that Memphis, 34, was pregnant. A fan took the comments and added fuel to the speculation.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy