WATCH: Coyote spotted swimming across Blind Pass to Sanibel

By ABC7 News
 4 days ago
SANIBEL, Fla. — Boaters and beachgoers in Southwest Florida are used to seeing all sorts of sea life on the water, from manatees and dolphins to a wide array of fish and birds.

What isn’t so typical, is to see a coyote swimming through the water.

That’s what happened to ABC7 viewer Mary Laser over the weekend.

Laser captured a coyote swimming through the water at Blind Pass.

Blind Pass is known for its strong current, difficult for kayakers and paddle boarders to navigate, but the fierce flow was no match for this brazen coyote.

He navigated the pass and the chilly water, to make it to the mangroves bordering the Sanctuary community.

According to FWC, “it is not uncommon for coyotes to swim across channels or small waterbodies to get from one location to another. Coyotes are strong swimmers and are established throughout Florida, including our barrier island communities.”

Coyotes are a frequent sight in Southwest Florida, many people report seeing the canines roaming through their neighborhoods, though FWC said there is no need to report the sightings.

FWC offers many tips on living alongside coyotes, and what you should do if you come close to one.

