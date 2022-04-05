ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Mariners announce formation of ‘Mariners Bar League’

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NreVr_0f0CtvSR00
Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 28: Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners signs autographs for fans before the game against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on September 28, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners announced Tuesday the formation of the Mariners Bar League, a collection of local bars and pubs where fans can get together and celebrate their fandom over their favorite food and beer.

“The Mariners Bar League is a great opportunity for fans to follow the team all season long and make new connections with fellow fans at great local establishments,” said Gregg Greene, Seattle Mariners Vice President of Marketing.

There are currently 18 Bar League locations, mainly in the Puget Sound region, with plans for more in the coming weeks:

  • Buckley’s — Belltown and Queen Anne.
  • Flatstick Pub — Pioneer Square, South Lake Union, Kirkland, Spokane and Bellingham (Tacoma location coming soon).
  • Hooverville — SODO.
  • Local Public Eatery — South Lake Union.
  • The Loose Wheel Bar & Grill — Tacoma & Puyallup.
  • Lounge by Topgolf — Kirkland.
  • Queen Anne Beerhall — Lower Queen Anne.
  • Rhein Haus — Seattle & Tacoma.
  • The Victor Tavern — Belltown.
  • Tony T’s Sports Lounge — SODO.

Games will be shown live on TV, and there will also be exclusive ticket specials for fans who patronize Bar League locations.

