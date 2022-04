The submission is for a fourth dose of its Spikevax (mRNA-1273) vaccine in adults 18 years of age and older. Moderna announced yesterday it has submitted its amended application for an Emergency Use Authorization to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to include its Spikvax COVID-19 vaccine for a fourth booster dose for people 18 years of age and older who have received an initial booster of any of the authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 22 DAYS AGO