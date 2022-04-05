ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers man gets life in prison for sexually abusing child

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cW5Ea_0f0CtITS00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for sexually abusing a child.

Andre Eugene Perryman, 46, was found guilty and sentenced for lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious conduct, and sexual battery towards a child by a family member or custodial authority, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

A jury found Perryman guilty of the crimes in February following a trial in Lee County.

Investigators said a child over the age of 12 told a friend about the sexual abuse in 2018 before the friend told one of the victim’s family members.

The Fort Myers Police Department began an investigation and later arrested Perryman.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Erin Hughes of the Special Victims Unit and Assistant State Attorney

Anastasia Snetkova.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Prison#The Special Victims Unit
hotnewhiphop.com

Courtney Tailor's Defence Alleges She May Have Been A "Victim Of Human Trafficking" After Bloody Video Emerges

Earlier this week, 25-year-old Courtney Tailor made waves after a video of her covered in blood surfaced online, following the death of her boyfriend, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli. While the OnlyFans and Instagram model was not charged with anything after she was questioned, TMZ reports that she's been faced with harassment when spotted out and about.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Suspected Neo-Nazi Accused Of Florida Housekeeper's Motel Slaying Deemed Unfit For Trial

A suspected a neo-Nazi who allegedly suffocated a Florida housekeeper to death last year in a violent motel attack was deemed incompetent to stand trial this week. Stephen Havrilka, 31, is accused of murdering Tina Strader at a Venice, Florida motel last April. The case had been set to go to trial on Monday, but he was found unfit to participate in his defense by Sarasota County Judge Thomas Krug during a court hearing on Wednesday, according to court filings obtained by Oxygen.com.
VENICE, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy