Filmmaker Robert Eggers' previous two films, The Witch and The Lighthouse, both assuredly fit within the horror genre, though they didn't entirely embrace the more graphic elements of that realm, but with the upcoming The Northman, Eggers doesn't appear to be holding anything back. The MPA has officially bestowed The Northman an R rating for "strong bloody violence, some sexual content, and nudity." Given that the film is more a tale of vengeance than one of supernatural elements, it's easy to see how the upcoming adventure could earn such a rating. The Northman is landing in theaters on April 22nd.

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO