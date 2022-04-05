ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alford, MA

BITS & BYTES: Alford-Egremont awards cultural grants; Berkshire Taconic announces grant deadlines; Crescendo seeks singers; violinist Francesca Anderegg offers recital

By Amy Krzanik
theberkshireedge.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALFORD, EGREMONT — James Warwick and Ellen Maggio, co-chairs of the Alford-Egremont Cultural Council, have announced the awarding of 27 grants totaling $10,000, for cultural programs that directly benefit the residents of Alford and Egremont. Decisions about which activities to support are made at the community level by...

theberkshireedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces grants to support visual and performing arts, humanities, science, cultural organizations

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Wednesday announced that applications are now open for Fiscal Year 2023 Project Grants to support not-for-profit organizations that offer visual and performing arts, science and humanities programs. Organizations both in and near Baltimore County may apply for grants to support events and programs that take place in Baltimore County. Grant awards can vary … Continue reading "Olszewski announces grants to support visual and performing arts, humanities, science, cultural organizations" The post Olszewski announces grants to support visual and performing arts, humanities, science, cultural organizations appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Troy Record

The Arts Center of the Capital Region announces $98K in grant awards

TROY, N.Y. — The Arts Center of the Capital Region announced the awarding of $98,000 of funding to 27 different artists and organizations across Albany, Rensselaer, and Schenectady counties through the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) 2022-23 Statewide Community Regrant (SCR) Program. This grant program enables...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
cbs19news

REC awards Community Grants

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three local organizations are getting grant funding from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. REC announced the recipients of its Community Grants on Thursday. According to a release, the cooperative says part of caring for a community is giving back to groups that help those in need.
GREENE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy