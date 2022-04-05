BITS & BYTES: Alford-Egremont awards cultural grants; Berkshire Taconic announces grant deadlines; Crescendo seeks singers; violinist Francesca Anderegg offers recital

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Wednesday announced that applications are now open for Fiscal Year 2023 Project Grants to support not-for-profit organizations that offer visual and performing arts, science and humanities programs. Organizations both in and near Baltimore County may apply for grants to support events and programs that take place in Baltimore County. Grant awards can vary … Continue reading "Olszewski announces grants to support visual and performing arts, humanities, science, cultural organizations" The post Olszewski announces grants to support visual and performing arts, humanities, science, cultural organizations appeared first on Nottingham MD.

