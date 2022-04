CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Cleveland State notebook starting with the new coaching contract for Daniyal Robinson:. 1. Before dealing with Robinson’s new contract, let’s close the book on former coach Dennis Gates. He left for Missouri and a 6-year, $16 million deal. Gates had signed a new 6-year, $3 million deal with CSU in May of 2021. Part of that contract led to Missouri paying CSU $600,000 for allowing Gates to leave after one year.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO