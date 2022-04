Local doctor honored at San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce annual dinner. – Dr. René Bravo, a community leader who has been “devoted to improving the overall health, safety, and wellbeing of the community,” was named the 2020/2021 Citizen of the Year during the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner on Saturday in front of nearly 500 attendees. This is the chamber’s most prestigious honor presented at the annual dinner in recognition of service to the community of San Luis Obispo.

