ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bay, AL

Red Bay Police arrest and charge 18-year old for rape

By Nick Kremer
WAFF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - Red Bay Police have arrested a man for the alleged rape of a minor. Paul Lyons,...

www.waff.com

Comments / 1

Related
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Red Bay, AL
WJTV 12

18-year-old charged in shooting death of MS teen

CHARLESTON, Miss.– Police in Charleston, Mississippi have charged an 18-year-old with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Destini Jemerson. Sonya Jemerson is in pain. The death of her daughter Destini is still fresh on her mind and heavy on her heart. “Destini was, she was a, she was a sweetheart. She was the life […]
CHARLESTON, MS
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
WAFF

Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - Investigators said Cassie Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama. The Santa Rosa County sheriff said the discovery was made late Saturday night after they executed a search warrant in St. Clair County outside of Birmingham. An autopsy will...
NAVARRE, FL
WAFF

Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police report that a 9-month-old who was kidnapped is safe. An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening for Comarion Henderson-Goodson. Police say he was taken by his biological mother, Dominique Goodson, who does not have legal custody. CrimeStoppers reports Comarion was found in Montgomery and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Lyons
WJTV 12

Woman dies after arriving at Jackson hospital with gunshot wounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Tuesday, March 15. According to police, officers responded to Merit Health Hospital. They said the woman, who was dropped off at the hospital, had been shot multiple times in her upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. […]
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

Police: Runaway Alabama girl located in Mississippi has died

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from her home in Alabama before being found in a nearby Mississippi city has died, Mobile Police said. The circumstances around the death of Keyanna Sylvester remain unclear, police said. D’Iberville Police Capt. Jason King said the girl was at a motel in the […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Waff#Red Bay Police
CBS 42

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
NAVARRE, FL
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested after report of bank fraud

The Oxford Police Department arrested an Oxford man after obtaining a report of fraud. OPD took a walk-in report on Mar. 28 about the reporting party’s banking information being fraudulently used. Jeremi Woodall, 20, of Oxford was charged with two counts of credit card fraud after an investigation. Woodall...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy