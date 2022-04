15 vehicles were taken off the market by this fraudster. A Michigan man is in deep with the federal government as he allegedly used a stolen identity to defraud several dealerships in the state. A total of 15 vehicles, with an estimated worth of $201k were involved in the scheme. So if you’ve been car shopping lately and noticed the lots are pretty thin, this guy is seriously not helping the problem.

FLINT, MI ・ 15 DAYS AGO