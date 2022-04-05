Microsoft’s Xbox Series S console is finally in stock—find out how to get it for $50 off

The Xbox Series S is Microsoft's latest (and smallest) console and you can get it for $50 off right now. Microsoft/Adorama/Reviewed

The current generation of video game consoles claims to be the biggest, most-advanced gaming devices on the market. One thing's for sure, many of these in-demand consoles are exceptionally hard to find. But if you're a Microsoft gamer who wants something that can boot-up games fast and slides into your home media setup with ease, Adorama has what you're looking for: the Xbox Series S .

Not only does the online camera retailer have the coveted Xbox device in stock, but shoppers can use the coupon code XBOXS2250 to bring the price down from $299.99 to $249.99. The Series S may lack the raw power of its sibling system, the Series X (or its competition, the PS5 ), but we still consider it an excellent option for anyone looking for a next-generation console. With restocks of both Microsoft and Sony's latest consoles having been few and far between, this discount is likely to disappear fast

The Xbox Series S can play the same games as the Series X, like Elden Ring ($59.99) and Dying Light 2 ($59.99), but at a lower resolution of 1440p. If you sign up for Xbox Game Pass , Microsoft's game subscription service that starts at $9.99 a month, you get free access to over 100 acclaimed titles any time you want, from the 90s classic Banjo-Kazooie ($14.99) to the latest football bonanza Madden NFL 22 ($69.99).

To be clear, the Xbox Series S is generally easier to find than the PS5 and Series X, but this is one of the best deals we've seen on the Series S, outside of bundles, in nearly two years.

The scaled-down Series S lacks three major things shoppers should be aware of: 4K display technology, the processing speeds of the Series X, and, perhaps most importantly, a disc drive. The onboard 512 gigabytes of storage can run out quickly if you're not careful and while Microsoft made it easy to upgrade the storage capacity, it'll cost you.

We expect this deal to sell out soon. So if you're looking to upgrade your home gaming experience, or are looking for your very first console, this deal is hard to pass up.

