Ukraine’s postage stamps are officially cooler than stamps in the United States. In the aftermath of Ukrainian soldiers bravely defying a Russian warship on Snake Island, artist Borys Grokh drew up an illustration of the scene and sent it to the Ukrainian Postal Service (Ukrposhta) for consideration as stamp artwork. The drawing, which can be seen here, shows a Ukrainian soldier flipping off the invading force. Following a vote on social media featuring some competing artwork, Ukrposhta announced that Grokh’s handiwork had won and would be featured on stamps across the war-torn country.

EUROPE ・ 19 DAYS AGO