Pierce Education Properties Buys 540-Bed Student Housing Property Near Iowa State University

At the March 2022 UCPG and UCCA community meetings, the UCPG planning group chair announced that Alexandria Real Estate (the property owner and developer) intends to build out the property within the scope of the existing permits with a hotel, life-science office space, and retail. All existing tenants were expected to vacate the property by March 15. There is no decision yet on the retail mix of stores; that is yet to be determined. There will be some kind of grocery market but it will not be a large chain. It’s expected to be a smaller grocery neighborhood market that caters to pedestrians rather than to automobiles. The small area with McDonald’s and the gas station will remain as is.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 22 DAYS AGO