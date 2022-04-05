CMT Announces New Category ‘Trending Comeback Song of the Year’: Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton, and More Earn Nominations

Less than a week until the 2022 CMT Music Awards will take place in Nashville, CMT announced it is adding a new category called “Trending Comeback Song of the Year.”

According to CMT, the new, socially-voted category will honor country music’s hitmakers who have established their status in music history with classic tracks that “withstood the test of time.”

Starting on Tuesday, country music fans may vote for their favorite nominates by swiping up on CMT’s Instagram Story. They have until Saturday (April 9th) to cast their votes. The winner will be announced at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday (April 11th).

The nominees for the CMT Awards’ “Trending Comeback Song of the Year are the following. Alan Jackson “Freight Train”; Brooks & Dunn “Neon Moon”; Dolly Parton “9 to 5”; Reba “I’m a Survivor”; Sara Evans “Suds in the Bucket”; Shania Twain “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”; and Taylor Swift “Love Story.”

The latest category comes just one day after CMT announced additional performers and its six finales for the award show’s top category, Video of the Year. The show’s line-up will now feature Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Old Dominion, and Carrie Underwood. Other performers are Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, and Miranda Lambert. Unfortunately, CMT had to scratch original performer Luke Combs from its award show line-up. This is due to the fact that Combs tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of March.

The final nominees for Video of the Year are Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood “If I Didn’t Love You”; Kane Brown “One Mississippi”; Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney “Half of mY Hometown”; Luke Combs “Forever After All;” Cody Johnson “Til You Can’t”; and Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson “Never Say Never.”

Kane Brown Recently Talks About Being the Lead 2022 CMT Music Awards Nominee

While chatting with Billboard last month, Kane Brown discussed being the lead nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards. “It’s exciting,” Brown declared. He also talked about the music video for his single “One Mississippi,” which is nominated for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year.

“I have a good buddy, [‘One Mississippi’ director] Alex Alvga, and he’s so good at what he does,” Kane Brown explained. “I remember it was early morning and performances scenes with fire in it and I got to go into the fairgrounds before it opened to the public. It was the middle of the pandemic. So I appreciated people who were working

Kane Brown also spoke about what inspires his songwriting and how Randy Travis has had some major influence on his career. “I just love songwriting, first of all. And I love Randy [Travis].[“Three Wooden Crosses”] really helped me with my career early on. That’s the song that got me introduced to Randy for the first time. When he surprised me at a radio station. Every time I get to sing that song, it’s just part of my career.”

The post CMT Announces New Category ‘Trending Comeback Song of the Year’: Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton, and More Earn Nominations appeared first on Outsider .