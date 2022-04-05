ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe man arrested after having sex with 14-year-old girl in stairwell at school

By Kevin Dudley, Jr., Scott Lewis
Traveon Johnson

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — An 18-year-old faces carnal knowledge charges after he allegedly went to Wossman High School in Monroe and had sex with a 14-year-old student in a stairwell at the school.

Monroe Police report that Traveon L. Johnson had consensual sex with the student at the school. Both Johson and the 14-year-old student confessed to the incident earlier this morning.

According to officers, they observed video surveillance footage showing the victim and Johnson entering the stairwell area and then exiting minutes later.

Monroe man in jail for Home Invasion and Aggravated Battery among other charges

Johnson was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

