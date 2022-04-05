Lima VFW to hold Good Friday fish dinner

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Der Braumeister has scheduled a four-course Lenten beer-pairing dinner. Dinner is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22. Appetizer: Sautéed and baked white asparagus in a Riesling wine compound butter, finished with a decorative lingonberry purée. Beer: Cidre Bouche Brut E. Dupont. Salad: Maple-toasted fregola, fresh...
LIMA — The Lima Mall welcomes the Easter Bunny to celebrate the season. Guests will be able to enjoy a special visit and photos with the Easter Bunny starting Friday, March 25 through Saturday, April 16. The Easter Bunny garden will be located near Old Navy in the Lima Mall, 2400 Elida Road, Lima.
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) –You can get hot fish fry, with a side of history at The Bellevue Hotel in Cheektowaga. Beer battered, Panko, broiled lemon pepper and Cajun are on the menu, along with home made sides. The restaurant and bar is located at 544 Como Park Blvd in Cheektowaga. The Bellevue Hotel dates back […]
As we all know, Ohio, which is consistently ranked as one of the best states for business, also provides people with a reasonable cost of living, excellent schools, and various recreational chances, but when it comes to food, nobody knows about it. So today, we will discuss romantic restaurants in Ohio that we think you'll truly appreciate.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Central Kansas Veterans Community Partnership is hosting a dinner event on Saturday to honor Vietnam vets. "All Vietnam veterans are free," said Preston Pelkey with CKVCP. "We'd like them there at 4 p.m. to get set up. Everybody else it's a $12 fried chicken dinner buffet. It's as American as they come. We'd like a lot of people there. It's going to be a good time. It's going to be very humbling and hopefully for some people it's going to give them an understanding of what some of these people endured."
(Culinary.net) During the spring months, fish can be a popular food for at-home meals. It’s a perfect nutritious option during Lent, and it’s flaky and delicious for seafood lovers and families of all kinds throughout the year. This Cheesy Basil Cod has a light crust and a glistening...
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Eurkea # 4 Hose Co. held its annual spaghetti take-out dinner on March 5 at the hose company on Grant Street in Olyphant. The volunteer firemen and their families pitched in at this 53rd spaghetti dinner fund-raiser. Uppermost on many minds...
LIMA — The YMCA is holding a Mom to Mom sale which is open for anyone wanting to sell gently used clothing, toys and children’s furniture from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2 at the Lima Family YMCA, 345 S. Elizabeth St., Lima. The cost for a...
Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 hosted a spring fling evening March 7 in celebration of and appreciation for its many sponsors and contributors. Invitations were sent to the more than 100 local businesses and individuals that had donated goods, services and various raffle items critical to successful fundraising. Charitable causes...
The Pleasanton Ag Booster Club will host their 22nd annual dinner and dance fundraiser this Saturday, March 26 at the Atascosa County Show Barn. This year’s theme is “Night Under the Neon Moon.” There will be live and silent auctions and a drawing with a $3,000 grand prize.
LIMA — The 70th annual juried Spring Show will open on Sunday, March 20, at ArtSpace Lima, 65-67 Town Sq., Lima. The opening reception will take place from 2-4 p.m. with an awards ceremony at 3 p.m. The exhibit features all mediums of work and introduces new exhibiting artists...
Is there a better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than chowing down some Bonanza BBQ and witnessing a murder?. The Twin Cities Rotary Club, at 1 p.m. on April 3, will host a live action murder mystery dinner at The Juice Box at 216 S. Tower Ave., Centralia. Attendance costs $40. Guests can eat barbecue, watch and interact with actors, guess the murderer and possibly win a raffle prize if they correctly deduce the identity of the perpetrator.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is a spring tradition on the hill in Huntington that’s all about good food and fellowship. Since the 1970s, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church has hosted a Lenten fish dinner. During the tough times of the COVID pandemic, many events including the OLF fish...
LIMA — Business leaders will learn about “Media Reporting” during a roundtable on Friday, March 25 at Veterans Memorial Civic, 7 Town Square, Lima. Breakfast will take place at 7 a.m., and the program starts at 7:30 a.m. Arrive early for registration and networking, and make sure to bring your business cards.
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Turkey Fest Saturday Festival made sure no one went home bored in Henrietta! Besides the hunters bringing in their turkeys before the 1 p.m. deadline, there were bounce houses, vendors, food, and even a mechanical bull for the kids. Also, Rays Rocks, cookoffs, barrel races, and a petting zoo, along […]
LIMA — The Ahl Family will be hosting its 29th annual Easter Dinner from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16 via drive-thru at the front entrance of the Wingate Hotel, 175 W. Market St., Lima. There will be 600 bags of unprepared food available on a first-come, first-served...
LIMA — There will be a Picnic with a Princess or Superhero event from 1 to 3 and 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Whitetail Acres Wedding and Event venue, 2276 W. Breese Road, Lima. Join Ice Queen, Cinderella and Spider-hero for the picnic. One more superhero...
