Lima VFW to hold Good Friday fish dinner

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Central Kansas Veterans Community Partnership is hosting a dinner event on Saturday to honor Vietnam vets. "All Vietnam veterans are free," said Preston Pelkey with CKVCP. "We'd like them there at 4 p.m. to get set up. Everybody else it's a $12 fried chicken dinner buffet. It's as American as they come. We'd like a lot of people there. It's going to be a good time. It's going to be very humbling and hopefully for some people it's going to give them an understanding of what some of these people endured."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 19 DAYS AGO