Note On Scrapped WWE Creative Pitches For Bayley At Last Year’s WrestleMania

If you were confused by the conclusion of the tables match on AEW Dynamite, you were not alone. In a post on Twitter, Lance Storm expressed his frustration by the final elimination of the match. It saw Jeff Hardy come off a ladder to put the Blade through the table, giving the Hardys the win over the Butcher and the Blade. The problem is that according to the rules AEW laid out, Jeff Hardy (along with the Butcher) had already been eliminated. It was said on commentary that the only way for the match to end would be for either Matt Hardy or the Blade to put one or another through a table.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO