How to watch ‘Young Rock’ tonight (4/5/22): time, channel, free live stream

“A Royal Runaway Romance” premieres on Hallmark on Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch it on FuboTV (free trial), or Philo. According to Hallmark, “Princess Amelia of Bundbury travels across America to explore a budding romance with an artist, only to fall in love with her bodyguard, Grady.” The princess is introduced to the artist when he designs a portrait of her, and although she is charmed by him and knows that is who she is expected to be with, Amelia takes her life into her own hands and allows herself to fall in love with Grady instead.

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO