ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

How to watch ‘Young Rock’ tonight (4/5/22): time, channel, free live stream

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tonight’s episode of “Young Rock” is called “In the Dark.”. LIVE STREAM: NBC on Peacock; fuboTV (free trial); Sling TV (free trial) NBC says, “Nashville, 1987: Rocky promises he...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
PennLive.com

How to watch “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Season 4 premiere | Time, channel, live stream (3/19)

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Season 4 will premiere on OWN on Saturday, March 19, at 8 p.m. ET. You can also watch it on Philo (free trial) or FuboTV (free trial). The series centers around the lives of three high-powered African-American couples who come together to strengthen the booming city of Huntsville, Alabama through their joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group. According to the show’s synopsis, the couples are longtime friends and socialites with strong personalities, each facing the realities of dealing with love and marriage all while bonding together over the successes and challenges of running a real estate business.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
PennLive.com

How to watch ‘iCarly’ season 2 on Paramount+

“iCarly” fan nation - get your popcorn ready because Season 2 of the Paramount+ show is debuting tonight with two all-new episodes airing at 3 a.m. New installments of the show will drop each Friday. Produced by Nickelodeon Studios and based on the original hit sitcom, the show will...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
John Tui
Person
Uli Latukefu
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PennLive.com

‘Masters of Illusion’ on The CW: How to watch and stream the Season 8 premiere

“Masters of Illusion” Season 8 premieres on The CW on Saturday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can also stream the show on FuboTV (free trial). Dean Cain hosts the series, featuring amazing magic performed by 43 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers. “Masters of Illusions” displays everything from interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines in front of a studio audience.
TV & VIDEOS
PennLive.com

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 14, episode 14 (04/08/22): How to watch, live stream, time, date, channel

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is back on tonight, and many fans can’t wait to see how this turns out. Here’s how you can watch the drag Olympics. Episode 14 titled “Catwalk,” premieres tonight, Friday, April 8, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Fans can also stream using the VH1 app. Fans can also sign up for a free trial on fuboTV, followed by the starter package costing $64.99 monthly. Viewers can also sign up for a free trial of Philo before paying $25 monthly.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling Tv#Nbc#Live Stream#Peacock
PennLive.com

How to watch ‘iCarly’ Season 2 with Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck

“iCarly” Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ Friday, April 8. The series, taking place years after the original went off the air, follows the characters as they navigate adulthood. Miranda Cosgrove is still the webcast host Carly Shay that “iCarly” fans grew up watching, along with cast members Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress as her brother and best friend, respectively.
TV SERIES
PennLive.com

Hallmark film ‘A Royal Runaway Romance’ premieres tonight: Here’s how you can stream it

“A Royal Runaway Romance” premieres on Hallmark on Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch it on FuboTV (free trial), or Philo. According to Hallmark, “Princess Amelia of Bundbury travels across America to explore a budding romance with an artist, only to fall in love with her bodyguard, Grady.” The princess is introduced to the artist when he designs a portrait of her, and although she is charmed by him and knows that is who she is expected to be with, Amelia takes her life into her own hands and allows herself to fall in love with Grady instead.
MOVIES
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
153K+
Followers
62K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy