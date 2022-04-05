Victim shoots up teen’s car after alleged armed robbery in Louisiana

FRANKLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A 17-year-old was arrested in Washington Parish after sheriff’s deputies say he allegedly committed an armed robbery and lied to police about bullet holes in his car after the victims shot back.

On April 1, Washington Parish Sheriff’s (WPSO) deputies were asked to investigate a vehicle full of bullet holes in Franklinton. The teen claimed his car had been shot at while he was driving on La. 430. However, investigators determined there was no shooting on La. 430.

Instead, deputies accused the teen of being involved in an armed robbery of two people on Fairgrounds Rd. in Franklinton. The victims were sitting in their vehicle when the teen allegedly robbed them.

“The juvenile, wearing a dark hoodie and a face covering, robbed the couple at gunpoint, taking their cell phones and the male occupant’s wallet,” said a WPSO press release.

One of the victims, however, had a handgun and allegedly shot back at the teen’s car multiple times as he fled, according to deputies.

