Westmoreland County, PA

Former Westmoreland Coroner Ken Bacha hired as chief operations officer at Mutual Aid

By Paul Peirce
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth Bacha, who served as Westmoreland County’s coroner for 20 years until he was defeated in the 2021 election, has taken a new job with Mutual Aid Ambulance Service Inc. as its chief operations officer. Bacha, 60, of Greensburg, began his new job last week. “I’m really excited...

triblive.com

Government
