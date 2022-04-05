ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study reveals the science behind those irresistible puppy-dog eyes

By Experimental Biology
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan't resist your pup's adoring expression when he begs for a treat? A new study reveals key anatomical features that could explain what makes dogs' faces so appealing. The findings also suggest that humans contributed to dogs' ability to form facial expressions through thousands of years of selective breeding....

