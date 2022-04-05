ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lilburn, GA

Arrest made in killing of woman at InTown Suites

By Thom Chandler
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 4 days ago
Gwinnett County Police have made an arrest in the killing of 64-year-old Christine Walker at the InTown Suites on Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn. The Gwinnett Police...

The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

