TV Series

'Gentleman Jack' Season 2 Trailer Reveals New Drama for Anne Lister

By Hilary Remley
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO has just released a new trailer for the second season of their period drama series Gentleman Jack, which is set to premiere later this month. The new trailer gives us a look at the drama, scheming, and romance ahead for Anne Lister (Suranne Jones), the famous diarist who lived in...

collider.com

digitalspy.com

New Drag Race spinoffs revealed in exclusive WOW Presents trailer

RuPaul's Drag Race versus the World may have finished, but season 14 of the US series is still going, and we've also got a host of Drag Race spin-offs coming our way soon. In this exclusive trailer for WOW Presents Plus' Spring slate (which you can check out above), there's a whole of shows featuring your favourite drag queens, some old, some new.
TV SHOWS
Collider

'Captive Audience' Trailer Reveals a Real-Life American Horror Story

Particularly in the streaming era, the true-crime model has expanded into a thriving avenue for media content. Providing shocking, stranger-than-fiction stories that practically demand you binge through them, it's easy to see why crime can pay for these eager-for-programming services. While Hulu's docuseries Captive Audience will fit comfortably into this expanding, unsettling subgenre of modern entertainment, the show's new trailer also promises an intriguing meta-commentary on the nature of true-crime media, and how the public's relationship to the cameras and the uncovering of horrible real crimes can later inspire terrible truths to follow. Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo and directed by Jessica Dimmock (The Pearl), Captive Audience should have no trouble finding a rabid audience of its own, but it might also make viewers question the very nature of the true-crime business — especially in today's ever-attentive age.
TV SERIES
AdWeek

The Kardashians Promise New Show, Same Drama in Hulu Trailer

The Kardashians are back. In the new trailer for the family’s upcoming Hulu series, viewers get a glimpse of what’s to come on the new show, which debuts Thursday, April 14: Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West and new relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, Kourtney Kardashian’s attempt to have a baby with fiancé Travis Barker, Khloe Kardashian co-parenting with ex Tristian Thompson and Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Moon Knight: New Trailer Reveals Complicated Relationship Between Steven and Layla

The release of Moon Knight looms closer and a new trailer arrives for the upcoming Marvel show which reveals how complicated the relationship the titular character has with Layla as Steven struggles to draw a line between his waking life and his dreams. A few days left and the answer is nearing the horizon, are you ready for it?
TV SERIES
WUSA

'Murdered by Morning' Season 2 Release Date Revealed: Watch the Trailer

Murdered by Morning is making its chilling return. On Thursday, Oxygen announced that its hit true-crime series will be back for its sophomore season on May 7. The series documents the stories of victims whose evenings end in homicide. Detectives sift through an array of suspects from the night of the murder in their search for clues in each standalone episode, ultimately leading them to uncover the killer behind each untimely death.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Sofia Vergara sets pulses racing in jaw-dropping summer dress

Sofia Vergara always sports the sexiest looks and on Thursday it was no different as she wowed followers in a stunning summer ensemble. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Modern Family actress looked incredible as she snapped herself in a gorgeous Saloni dress which she matched with sultry black stilettos and a chic, black, Hermes bag.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Trailer, Key Visual Revealed

The new trailer and key visual for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 have been released!. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is almost here and Kadokawa wants to make sure people are hyped up for the premiere. A new trailer and key visual for the upcoming second season have just been revealed!
COMICS
Polygon

New Tokyo Vice trailer brings Michael Mann’s brand of crime drama to Japan

The official trailer for HBO Max’s Tokyo Vice, produced by Michael Mann, dropped Monday, giving us a fresh look at the upcoming undercover crime drama. Based on the 2009 memoir by Jake Adelstein, Tokyo Vice follows an American journalist who has moved to Tokyo to investigate corruption within the police department (and specifically on the vice squad). The trailer shows the reporter alienated from his co-workers (who seem to constantly be calling him a foreigner), before becoming embedded in both the police world and the criminal underworld in Tokyo.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Quarry' Trailer Reveals New Horror Title From Supermassive Games

Supermassive Games has revealed The Quarry, a spiritual successor to their breakout 2015 game Until Dawn. The reveal of the new horror adventure game comes with the announcement of the game's premise, release date, and cast, which includes many recognizable film actors. The Quarry is scheduled to release on June 10, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Sam Barlow reveals the first trailer for his new 'interactive movie trilogy'

In 2020, Sam Barlow said that his next game—code-named Project A███████—was going to be "ten times more ambitious" than his outstanding 2019 investigative thriller Telling Lies. It was revealed at the Future Games Show 2021 as Immortality, a decades-spanning mystery about Hollywood starlet Marissa Marcel, who appeared in three unreleased movies and then vanished from the face of the Earth. In today's ID@Xbox livestream, we finally got a proper look at gameplay—and it looks very good.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New The Prince of Tennis Anime Trailer Reveals Release Window

The Prince of Tennis has revealed the release window for its big new anime with the first trailer and poster for The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup! Fans might have noticed how Takeshi Konomi's original manga franchise has been making a return over the last couple of years as it celebrates its 20th Anniversary, and this has ranged from all sorts of special OVA episodes adapting the series' best matches to a full CG animated film released in Japan. But now the series is readying for its first proper TV anime series after a decade of waiting.
COMICS
itechpost.com

It's Magical! Hogwarts Legacy Trailer Reveals New Wizarding Adventure

Avalanche Software recently revealed a gameplay trailer for its upcoming open-world Harry Potter RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, ahead of its release date later this year. The game developer revealed the trailer during Sony's semi-regular digital event, State of Play. Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Trailer Details. According to the gameplay trailer and the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Daredevil Star Deborah Ann Woll Reveals Hopes for Season 4 Return on Disney+

After sitting on the sidelines for a couple of years, Marvel's Defenders shows finally feel like they have an opportunity for a second chance. Daredevil and Kingpin recently crossed over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively. This week, all of the shows in the franchise finalized their move to Disney+, making them available on the same service as the rest of the MCU. Now there are reports of a new Daredevil series with Marvel Studios. The Save Daredevil movement is showing new life, and the stars of the series are all-in on a potential new chapter.
TV SERIES
Collider

What Theo Sharpe's Arrival on 'Bridgerton' Means For Eloise

It has come to this author’s attention that a new character has made his debut in this season of Bridgerton: Theo Sharpe, portrayed by the talented Calam Lynch (Mrs. Wilson, Black Beauty). Theo is a printer’s apprentice and meets Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) early in the second season. These two don’t exactly start off on the right foot: Eloise is on the hunt to unmask Lady Whistledown, and she meets Theo at the printer shop where the scandal sheet writer goes every week. Theo Sharpe has been specifically written for the series and does not appear in the books. However, his addition to the cast of Bridgerton and his relationship with Eloise was a most wonderful idea, indeed.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Leaving Hollywood ‘Sooner Rather Than Later,’ Hopes to Make More ‘Meaningful Content’

Mark Wahlberg reigns in Hollywood as one of its most prominent actors, starring alongside Marvel star Tom Holland for his first 2022 film, “Uncharted,” soon to be followed by “Father Stu” on April 13th. That said, the film icon now thinks he’ll leave Hollywood “sooner rather than later” in pursuit of more “meaningful content.”
CELEBRITIES

