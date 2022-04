BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Charities of Buffalo has launched its annual appeal, raising money for services and programs that support the Western New York community. Deacon Steve Schumer joined News 4’s Jacquie Walker on Friday to talk about the group’s effort this year. Schumer is president and CEO of Catholic Charities of Buffalo. The […]

BUFFALO, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO