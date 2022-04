WAUNAKEE (WLUK) -- A school district near Madison is putting rumors to rest, saying it does not have a "furry protocol." According to the Associated Press, last month Madison AM radio station host, Vicki McKenna, shared an email she received from a grandparent of students in the Waunakee Community School District on her podcast. In the email, the grandparent claimed the district was allowing students who identify as “furries” to opt out of speaking in class, sit and lick their paws during gym class and bark and growl in hallways.

WAUNAKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO