ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LSP troopers escort daughter of fallen deputy to first daddy-daughter dance

By Stacie Richard
brproud.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Troopers escorted the daughter of fallen Trooper George Baker to her...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Fatherhood#First Responders#Lsp#Louisiana State Troopers
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSMV

Remembering missing mother and daughter

The Affidavit alleges that former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught tried to buy two guns and lied about the indictment. Hotel guests are responding after dozens of car windows are broken at hotels in Antioch. Saturday evening news update from News4. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. An affidavit says former Vanderbilt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
CBS Denver

3 Killed Following Shooting, Head-On Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected shooting and subsequent crash ended with three people dying on Friday night in Denver. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street at around 6 p.m. (credit: CBS) Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks, police say. That’s when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away. (credit: CBS) Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver veered into oncoming traffic when they hit the truck. The two people in the sedan died at the scene, police say. UPDATE: The driver of the crashed vehicle has been pronounced deceased. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867) pic.twitter.com/TC9ctlZokD — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 9, 2022 The driver in the truck was taken to the hospital where they, too, died. Anyone who witnessed any part of this scene is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
DENVER, CO
ABC Big 2 News

Arrest made in connection to bomb scare

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars in connection to a bomb scare earlier this week at the Ector County Courthouse. David Paul Finnegan, 37, was arrested on outstanding warrants for felony Theft and Tampering with Record. Charges related to the courthouse hoax are pending. He is being held without bond. According […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
WSMV

Victim’s daughter in-law is first witness to testify as Vaught trial begins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught listened intently, appearing emotional at times as prosecutors made their first pitch to a jury Tuesday, that Vaught should be found guilty of reckless homicide. Vaught is accused of giving a fatal dose of an incorrect medication to patient Charlene Murphey, 75,...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC News

Georgia gun range owner and his family are killed in robbery, police say

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia. The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.
GRANTVILLE, GA
WJAC TV

PSP announces funeral arrangements for fallen troopers

PA (WOLF) — On Friday, the Pennsylvania State Police announced the funeral arrangements for Trooper Martin F. Mack III and Trooper Branden T. Sisca who lost their lives in the line of duty on Monday, March 21. The indoor portions of the funeral services for both troopers will not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy