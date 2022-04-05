7-foot rat snake found under Chula Vista man’s couch pillow

A Chula Vista man got the surprise of a lifetime when he lifted his couch pillow and found a 7-foot long rat snake lounging beneath.

The homeowner called snake removal expert Alex Trejo, who was also surprised by what he saw.

“I literally lift the cushion and there this giant 7-foot Vietnamese blue beauty rat snake is just coiled up right behind the cushion,” Trejo told local television station KGTV .

Trejo posted video of the unusual encounter on his Instagram account and shared it with KTLA.

In it you see Trejo lift the long, yellow and gray-colored snake off the couch.

Trejo said the snake is not venomous, but in the video you see it did attempt to bite him.

“He didn’t get my skin, but he actually got the lining of my shirt,” Trejo said.

The snake was eventually taken to be treated for what is believed to be a respiratory infection, KGTV reported.

Trejo said he is still searching for the snake’s owner.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.