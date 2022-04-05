ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paige Spiranac reveals what she loves — and loathes — about the Masters

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The most wonderful time of year is here for Paige Spiranac.

The golf influencer, 29, recently expressed her excitement over Masters week, with the annual event getting underway Thursday at Augusta National.

“I love the comforting feeling of just it being Masters week and everyone coming together and loving this event. I love everything about the Masters,” Spiranac said, according to The Sun .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9mdr_0f0CkB7K00
Paige Spiranac recently opened up about how much she loves the MastersInstagram/Paige Spiranac

For the “Playing A Round” podcast host, it’s the tournament’s “tradition” that she absolutely adores.

“I love the tradition. I love that it’s on the same golf course every year. I love the green jacket. I love the par-3 contests,” Spiranac explained.

“I love seeing the little kids in their caddie whites. I love that the caddies wear caddie whites.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pB0qR_0f0CkB7K00
The golf influencer says she loves the “tradition” of the tournament, which gets underway ThursdayInstagram/Paige Spiranac

Although there’s nothing like the Masters for Spiranac, the PointsBet Sportsbook ambassador does have a few qualms when it comes to certain aspects of the event.

“Everyone posting the food menu. ‘What you can buy for five dollars, what you can buy for 10 dollars,'” she said. “It’s the same menu every year, let’s move on. I think that the women amateur golfers should play three rounds at Augusta, not just one.”

Spiranac does , however, have another reason to be excited about the 2022 Masters: the return of Tiger Woods .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djWyv_0f0CkB7K00
Spiranac, who hosts the “Playing A Round” podcast, also shared her dislikes about the MastersInstagram/Paige Spiranac

Woods, who sustained serious injuries in a one-car crash in February 2021, confirmed Tuesday that he plans to participate this year.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” Woods said. “I’m going to play nine more holes [Wednesday]. My recovery has been good. I’ve been excited about how I’ve recovered each day. That’s why I came early [last Tuesday] and tested it.”

Spiranac, who recently released her sexy Augustan Beauty towel , could hardly contain her excitement Tuesday about Woods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJtUB_0f0CkB7K00
Spiranac also celebrated Tuesday upon hearing the news that Tiger Woods will compete at the 2022 MastersInstagram/Paige Spiranac

“TIGER FREAKING WOODS IS PLAYING THE 2022 MASTERS,” she tweeted .

Woods is slated to tee off at 10:34 a.m. on Thursday.

#The Masters#Golf Course#Augusta National
