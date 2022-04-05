ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas senator warns doctors of consequences for failure to treat COVID-19 with ivermectin

By Sherman Smith
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNq7I_0f0Ck9R700

Sen. Mark Steffen listens to testimony March 8, 2022, on legislation shielding doctors from discipline for prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen bragged about the attention he received for sending a threatening letter to doctors encouraging the use of ivermectin for early treatment of COVID-19 based on a law the Legislature didn’t pass.

In a Facebook post from his personal account , Steffen said he sent the letter — dated March 31 and written on “Senate Chamber” letterhead — to “over 250 Kansas hospitals, clinics and government agencies.”

The Republican and anesthesiologist from Hutchinson pointed out the letter earned praise in a tweet from Peter McCullough , a national figure known for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and the off-label use of drugs like ivermectin.

McCullough called Steffen “an American hero.”

Steffen called the tweet “humbling.”

Steffen has championed proposed legislation that would shield doctors from discipline for prescribing unproven treatments for COVID-19, and require pharmacists to fill those prescriptions. He revealed that he was under investigation by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts after personally prescribing ivermectin to patients.

The Senate passed the law, but the House didn’t consider it before adjourning last week for a three-week break.

In his letter, Steffen said support for the law means doctors no longer have to worry about interference from pharmacists or the Board of Healing Arts. Furthermore, Steffen wrote, the “legal community” has indicated that a failure to prescribe drugs like ivermectin will be considered “wanton disregard.”

Jeremy Presley, a family physician in Dodge City, said he was shocked by the unsolicited correspondence from a state senator he had never heard from before.

“I interpreted it as the intent being, ‘This is the word and you will follow it,’ and, ‘This is me warning you,’” Presley said. “I mean, it’s worded in a mildly threatening manner.”

Medical literature doesn’t support Steffen’s claims about the use of off-label drugs to treat COVID-19, Presley said.

“Basically,” Presley said, the letter is “blatantly telling us that you will be guilty of malpractice by not providing this care.”

Presley said he wasn’t aware before checking with colleagues that the Legislature didn’t actually pass the law referenced in the letter. He now reads the letter as “a bald-faced lie,” Presley said.

“It really came across as a real threat,” Presley said. “It’s telling us this is the law, and here’s your expectation, and you will do this or you will be held accountable for it. So not something I want to hear from a elected official.”

Steffen, Senate leadership and the Board of Healing Arts didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment for this story.

Steffen’s letter begins with a passage about the two-year struggle to respond to COVID-19 and an elusive standard of care in the early treatment of the disease.

Delays in treatment, he wrote, are no longer acceptable.

“All providers caring for those infected with Covid must have mastery of protocols heretofore considered beyond the FDA or CDC,” Steffen wrote.

Doctors use drugs like Paxlovid because studies show they are effective in treating COVID-19. But Steffen pointed out there are concerns about the availability of those drugs, and that those drugs can cause problems when interacting with other medications. Meanwhile, Steffen wrote, “ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and fluvoxamine remain readily available and are historically well tolerated.”

Peer-reviewed clinical trials routinely show those drugs provide no benefit in the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Still, Steffen said “hundreds of studies” show the drugs have “significant efficacy that can no longer be dismissed.”

“With the recent passage of Senate substitute for HB 2280 by the Kansas Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee and subsequently the Senate as a whole, there is no reason to think that prescribing problems will arise from pharmacist or Board of Healing Arts interference,” Steffen wrote. “In consultation with the legal community, indications are that ‘failure to treat’ will now be considered ‘wanton disregard.’ As such, any perceived statutory immunity will be rendered invalid.

“Providing care to the ill is difficult yet rewarding when done correctly and with a patient­-first approach. I wish you the very best as our treatment of Covid becomes more sophisticated.”

COVID-19 has killed 8,397 Kansans since the start of the pandemic, according to an official count from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The agency has recorded more than 770,000 infections.

Medical professionals encourage the use of safe and effective vaccines to prevent serious illness from COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 71.6% of Kansas adults have been fully vaccinated.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

This article was first published by Kansas Reflector , part of the States Newsroom network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter .

The post Kansas senator warns doctors of consequences for failure to treat COVID-19 with ivermectin appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana considers prison time for modest marijuana possession again – but only for minors

Louisiana lawmakers may put incarceration back on the table for possession of modest amounts of marijuana, but only for children and teenagers under age 18. Adults would still be able to avoid prison time if caught with marijuana joints, even for repeat offenses. Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, is seeking to modify the state’s sweeping marijuana […] The post Louisiana considers prison time for modest marijuana possession again – but only for minors appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSNT News

Ivermectin, vaxx-exemption bill passes Kansas Senate

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— The Kansas Senate passed a controversial measure dealing with alternate coronavirus treatments and child vaccinations early Thursday morning. After a long night of debate and final action votes, the 21 senators voted in favor of the plan and 16 against. Senate Substitute for HB 2280 would authorize the prescriptions of off-label drugs for […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Dodge City, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate health panel endorses vaccine opt-out for school kids, ivermectin prescriptions

TOPEKA — Sen. Kristen O’Shea on Thursday pointed to a sequence of events in which one of her Republican colleagues flipped his vote on a veto override of a congressional map hours after a Senate health panel endorsed an easy out for childhood vaccine requirements. O’Shea, a Topeka Republican, unsuccessfully tried to convince members of […] The post Kansas Senate health panel endorses vaccine opt-out for school kids, ivermectin prescriptions appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Mccullough
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
PennLive.com

Doctors finding hurdles to using pills to treat COVID-19

High-risk COVID-19 patients now have new treatments they can take at home to stay out of the hospital — if doctors get the pills to them fast enough. Health systems around the country are rushing out same-day prescription deliveries. Some clinics have started testing and treating patients in one visit, an initiative that President Joe Biden’s administration recently touted.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#Kansas Legislature#Cdc#Kansas Reflector#Republican#American#House
Louisiana Illuminator

Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’

State lawmakers grew frustrated Tuesday with a high-ranking member of Louisiana State Police when he avoided answers to their questions about the 2019 in-custody death of Ronald Greene.  “There’s something going on at State Police that’s rotten,” Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, chair of a special House committee that is looking into allegations of a coverup. […] The post Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Easing new limits on police powers, Virginia is cracking back down on noisy cars

Despite some Democrats’ concerns about re-opening the door to racially biased enforcement, the General Assembly sent legislation to Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would restore police officers’ power to stop vehicles over excessive noise. The post Easing new limits on police powers, Virginia is cracking back down on noisy cars appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
RICHMOND, VA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana House Speaker not on board with governor’s $500 million bridge plan

Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, said Thursday that he would only support the governor’s plan to put $500 million toward a new Mississippi River bridge in the Baton Rouge area this year, if the state picks the bridge’s location before the state budget is finalized in June – a timeline transportation officials say is […] The post Louisiana House Speaker not on board with governor’s $500 million bridge plan appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Louisiana Illuminator

Ahead of Trump rally, Benson says Michigan is ‘ground zero’ for threats against democracy

The spread of misinformation about the 2020 presidential election isn’t going to quiet down until those who have been spreading “the big lie” face consequences, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Wednesday during a press conference. The post Ahead of Trump rally, Benson says Michigan is ‘ground zero’ for threats against democracy appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MICHIGAN STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Lawyers could be paid more in Louisiana if they successfully defend fired first-responders

A Louisiana Senate committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would require municipalities to pay higher attorney’s fees when civil service boards reverse the terminations of police officers and firefighters. The post Lawyers could be paid more in Louisiana if they successfully defend fired first-responders appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy