Click here to read the full article. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s total pay package came to more than $246 million for 2021 as the company prepares to close its merger with WarnerMedia. That compares with $37 million the year before and was inflated by a large $202 million option grant awarded last year when his contract was extended through 2027. Zaslav’s base salary of $3 million was unchanged. His stock award of $13 million was up from $12 million and his non-equity incentive plan compensation — like a bonus — was set at $22 million vs. $12 million, according to Discovery’s proxy...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 26 DAYS AGO