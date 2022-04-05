ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Biden nominee to lead Coast Guard would be first woman to head military service

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iirhj_0f0CjtTj00
Tweet

President Biden on Tuesday nominated Adm. Linda Fagan to be the head of the Coast Guard and the first woman to lead a military branch.

The nomination was announced by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who said Fagan would become the 27th commandant of the Coast Guard.

“President Biden has made an exceptional choice by nominating Admiral Linda F. Fagan to serve as Commandant of the United States Coast Guard. Admiral Fagan is a tremendous leader, trailblazer, and respected public servant who will lead the Coast Guard across its critical missions with honor,” Mayorkas said.

Before her nomination, Fagan had been in the Coast Guard for 36 years and formerly was the commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area.

She has served on seven continents and is the officer with the longest service record in the Marine Safety Field.

“Within the Coast Guard and across the Department of Homeland Security, Admiral Fagan is admired as a role model of the utmost integrity, and her historic nomination is sure to inspire the next generation of women who are considering careers in military service,” Mayorkas added.

Mayorkas also announced that Vice Adm. Steven Poulin was nominated for the second-highest position in the Coast Guard.

He will become vice commandant of the Coast Guard after serving as commander of the Coast Guard Atlantic Area.

“I urge the Senate to swiftly confirm Admiral Fagan and Vice Admiral Poulin to these critical roles,” Mayorkas said.

The nominations come after research commissioned by the Coast Guard last year found a lack of diversity and women in its leadership.

Nelson Lim, the report’s lead author, said at the time that the “bottom line is that the Coast Guard needs to take much more decisive action to meet executive and congressional branch demands to improve diversity top-to-bottom.”

Comments / 1

Related
Click10.com

Coast Guard finds boat in missing person case

SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. – The Sheriff’s Office identified a boat found in the Barracuda Keys Thursday as the one owned by Jason Heath, 35, who was reported missing in November 2021 out of Sugarloaf Key. The U.S. Coast Guard notified the Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon of a boat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston Herald

Rhode Island woman charged with falsifying military service, fraudulently collecting more than $200,000 in contributions for wounded veterans

A Rhode Island woman has been charged with falsifying her military service and fraudulently collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in charitable contributions that were earmarked for wounded and other veterans. Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, 31, of Warwick, R.I., is accused of posing as a wounded U.S. Marine Corps veteran and...
WARWICK, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Mayorkas
KDRV

Coast Guard Search Off Oregon Coast for Missing Man

NORTH BEND, OR -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching off the Oregon coast for 68-year-old Mike Morgan. It is looking for Morgan as the master of a 32-foot fishing vessel that sank Saturday approximately 35 miles offshore Florence. The Coast Guard says, "Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend...
NORTH BEND, OR
WDIO-TV

Coast Guard investigating sinking tugboat in Duluth

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after someone reported on Monday morning that an old tugboat was partially submerged. Investigators from Marine Safety Unit Duluth went out and determined there was no pollution or impact to the environment. They'll now work with the tug's owner to determine a plan forward.
DULUTH, MN
News4Jax.com

Coast Guard rescues man from capsized vessel

The Coast Guard on Friday rescued a 48-year-old man after his 17-foot vessel capsized 18 miles east of Ponce Inlet, officials said. A Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon 45-foot Response Boat - Medium boat crew pulled the man from the water and brought him back to the station. An...
PONCE INLET, FL
The Hill

The Hill

531K+
Followers
64K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy