Saw Mill Run Boulevard Bridge Expected To Reopen Next Month

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If everything goes according to plan, the Saw Mill Run Boulevard Bridge is scheduled to reopen by the end of May, the Port Authority said Tuesday.

The Port Authority said crews have installed temporary supports and are readying the bridge for new anchor bolts, rail joints and bearings to be installed next week.

Also known as the Palm Garden Bridge, the over 1,000-foot span was built in 1977 and is only used by buses and the T.

It closed on Feb. 4 after an employee noticed a joint at the end of the bridge had shifted several inches. Engineers determined the cause was likely water infiltrating the concrete and expanding when it froze.

Rail shuttles are still going between Overbrook Junction and Potomac Station and a bus shuttle between Potomac Station and Station Square, though the Port Authority said the frequency depends on employee availability.