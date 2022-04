The Washington Wizards failed to make the postseason this year. After trading away Russell Westbrook and having a positive start, the team just fell apart. Even getting Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline really did not help. Now, they are entering an offseason with most of their team under contract and with $122 million already committed in salaries. Thus, the only way the Wizards can improve on their 35-46 record is by trading for players around the league. The offseason is still not upon us, but there might be some intriguing talent around the NBA for the Wizards to consider. Here are three potential early trade targets for the Wizards in the 2022 NBA offseason.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 HOURS AGO