More than 1,000 cities around the world have pledged to cut emissions in half by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. For these cities and the people who run them, it is extremely important to not only know where those fossil fuels are burned but also how much is coming from each source. And they have to know it in increasingly fine-grained detail in order to answer basic questions such as: How would anyone actually know if cities cut their emissions by 50 percent in 2030?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO