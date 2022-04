The deadline is drawing near for small businesses and nonprofits in the Naperville and surrounding area impacted by last June’s EF-3 tornado to secure an Economic Injury Disaster Loan. The low-interest, long-term loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) were offered by Governor J.B. Pritzker to help businesses experiencing financial hardship due to the tornado to maintain operations and help cover expenses. Businesses may apply for up to $2 million in assistance, to be paid back within a term of up to 30 years. Applications can be made through the SBA website, and must be in no later than April 18.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO