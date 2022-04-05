ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US to announce new sanction package on Russia on Wednesday

By Kaitlan Collins, Phil Mattingly, Sean Lyngaas, Sam Fossum
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
The US will announce new sanctions on Russia Wednesday in coordination with Group of 7 nations and the European Union, according to an administration...

PTAVIL TV
2d ago

Sanctions do not work. look at Notth Korea, they now have almost same type of weapons we have. yes the people are not well off but the country have done way better in term of security and military might. look at Iran, they are doing just fine. they even have enough to build the biggest missiles storage in the middle East. look at Cuba, they are not comfortable but they have one the best Healthcare in the world and they still okay. Russia is bigger and more strategic so Russia will be stronger. if these sanctions were imposed in 2014, Russia would be destroyed. after some sanctions in 2014, we make them less reliant on western products. they have created SPSS because they foresee this happening.

Vladimir Putin
Janet Yellen
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
Marin Independent Journal

Photos: Vladimir Putin pal Steven Seagal gets $7 million for remote Northern California ranch

As Vladimir Putin finalized plans for his violent land grab in Ukraine, which has already caused two million people to flee the country, his somewhat unlikely pal Steven Seagal, a devout Buddhist, martial arts expert, environmentalist, animal rights activist, action-flick actor, and reality TV star, who was granted Russian citizenship in 2016 and was appointed in 2018 by Putin as a special envoy between Russia and the United States, was wrapping up the $7 million sale of his vast ranch in northern California’s rugged and remote Siskiyou County.
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Reuters

Russian freighter flown to U.S. after BOC Aviation granted order to repossess

* Freighter worth $148 mln and had been parked in Hong Kong. * Two other freighters on lease from BOC Aviation still in Russia. March 30 (Reuters) - A Boeing 747-8 freighter that BOC Aviation Ltd leased to Russia’s AirBridgeCargo has flown from Hong Kong to California, according to FlightRadar24, after a U.S. judge signed an order allowing the lessor to repossess the plane.
