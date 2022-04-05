ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Defense secretary fires back at Matt Gaetz's accusation during hearing

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During a congressional hearing about the Defense Department budget, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Controversial Republican Matt Gaetz Confirms He Will Run for Re-Election

A self-styled "different kind of Republican" Matt GaetzGage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Florida isn't short of politicians from both sides of the aisle who divide public opinion, but Representative Matt Gaetz is certainly one of the most divisive. Representing the North West of Florida, Gaetz confirmed on March 20 that he will seek re-election.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Defends Grassley's work during Brown Jackson hearings

I just read Margaret Drake’s Mini Editorial in Friday's edition of the Journal criticizing Sen. Chuck Grassley’s work during Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination hearing. As a farmer’s daughter who was born, raised and lives in Iowa, I’m appalled at the hypocrisy being shoveled down our throats...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gaetz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Defense Secretary#Secretary Of Defense#Republican#Pentagon
americanmilitarynews.com

Photos: Ukraine forces say they defeated ‘elite’ Russian armored brigade

Ukrainian forces claimed on Thursday that they had defeated an “elite” Russian armored brigade during a recent battle. “38th OMSBr zs rf [38th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade] and its scrap metal,” the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Strategic Command said in a Facebook post. “More precisely, this is exactly what our defenders turn units of the occupier into, no matter how ‘elite’ they may be.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
The Atlantic

Obama: I Underestimated the Threat of Disinformation

When they last sat down for an interview, in November 2020, Barack Obama told Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg that disinformation is “the single biggest threat to our democracy.” The threat was not a new one, he said, but it was accelerating. It has continued to accelerate since. A month and a half after that conversation, a violent mob stormed the Capitol, driven by the false belief that the election had been stolen from Donald Trump and could be taken back by force. Over the past year, COVID conspiracism has likely cost thousands of lives. Russia has mounted a massive disinformation campaign to justify its invasion of Ukraine. Yesterday, at Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy, a conference hosted by The Atlantic and the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, Obama and Goldberg spoke once again about the threat of disinformation and what we can do to stop it. Their conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and concision. It can be heard on an episode of the podcast Radio Atlantic here:
POTUS
Slate

The Most Shocking Moment During Today’s SCOTUS Confirmation Hearings

Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson were much more subdued in comparison with the previous three days of outlandish and shameful attacks on the judge. Committee members questioned—without much drama—a set of panelists about Jackson’s qualifications to serve on the United States’ highest court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

CNN

975K+
Followers
143K+
Post
768M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy