Treasury stops sharing tax info with Russia

By Brian Faler
 4 days ago
Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) is one of the lawmakers urging the Biden administration to suspend the United States' entire income tax treaty with Russia. | Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images

The U.S. has stopped sharing tax information with the Russian government in retaliation for its attack on Ukraine.

The two countries have a long-standing agreement to cooperate on tax-enforcement matters that allow the IRS, for example, to get information from its Russian counterparts about American taxpayers.

That cooperation also went in the other direction — at least until Russia invaded Ukraine, Treasury says.

“The United States has not provided information since the invasion began,” the department said in a statement.

“This ensures that the United States is not providing any information that could contribute to the enrichment of the Russian government through increased tax collections or facilitating in any way the persecution of Russian dissidents or the targeting of Ukrainian citizens or businesses.”

The decision does not go as far as some lawmakers want, with Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) urging the administration to suspend the United States' entire income tax treaty with Russia.

“Suspending the tax treaty with Russia would discourage continued U.S. investment in the Russian Federation and prevent preferential tax treatment for Russian businesses and investments in the United States,” they wrote last week to President Joe Biden.

