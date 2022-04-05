ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Pray for Ukraine' event to be held in Boca Raton

By Scott Sutton
 4 days ago
A Boca Raton church is holding a public event dedicated to prayer for Ukraine.

The event is taking place Saturday, April 9 at Sanborn Square, 72 N Federal Hwy., at 4 p.m. in Boca Raton.

International Bible Church Pastor Daniel Naberezhny said the gathering is meant to unite the public's voices in support of Ukraine.

Crisis in Ukraine hits home for Boca Raton pastor, wife

Naberezhny said they have arranged free parking with St. Gregory's Episcopal Church, located next to Sanborn Square.

St. Gregory's Episcopal Church is located at 100 NE Mizner Boulevard.

Saturday's event will be in Ukrainian, Russian and English.

